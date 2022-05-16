Previous
Hello- Any Nuts ?

Taken in the park last month this one came out and said " Hello any nuts?"
16th May 2022 16th May 22

wendy frost

Bill
I always feel guilty when I don’t have any nuts to share.
May 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot -- shame it is not a red squirrel ! - they are so pretty , while the grey remind me of a rat . I have a grey squirrel visiting the garden and I must admit I love to watch its antics ! fav
May 29th, 2022  
