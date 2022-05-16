Sign up
Photo 2163
Hello- Any Nuts ?
Taken in the park last month this one came out and said " Hello any nuts?"
16th May 2022
16th May 22
2
2
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3391
photos
91
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
26th April 2022 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags:
squirrel
,
animal
,
park
,
wild
Bill
I always feel guilty when I don’t have any nuts to share.
May 29th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot -- shame it is not a red squirrel ! - they are so pretty , while the grey remind me of a rat . I have a grey squirrel visiting the garden and I must admit I love to watch its antics ! fav
May 29th, 2022
