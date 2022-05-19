Previous
Campanula Stars . by wendyfrost
A quick photo taken from my doorstep I noticed the Campanula was creeping up over it but pretty with its star shape flowers. I will leave it for now and then tidy it up when the flowering has finished ready for next years visit.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

wendy frost

