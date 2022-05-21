Sign up
Photo 2165
World Bee Day
I didn't realize it was World Bee Day yesterday until I saw Heathers post
@heatherb
so I am a day late Bees I hope you don't mind.
Tried a framed flatlay for the first time but it was a bit skewwhiff
21st May 2022
21st May 22
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3385
photos
93
followers
50
following
593% complete
View this month »
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
21st May 2022 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
daisy
,
honey
,
flatlay
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful Wendy -- all the bees would be proud of this ! fav
May 21st, 2022
