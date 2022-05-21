Previous
World Bee Day by wendyfrost
Photo 2165

World Bee Day

I didn't realize it was World Bee Day yesterday until I saw Heathers post @heatherb so I am a day late Bees I hope you don't mind.
Tried a framed flatlay for the first time but it was a bit skewwhiff
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightful Wendy -- all the bees would be proud of this ! fav
May 21st, 2022  
