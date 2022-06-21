Previous
June Lavender. by wendyfrost
Photo 2193

June Lavender.

I was recently a little bored and ordered myself a few photo props to play with for when my photo mojo has left me. Meet my Good Witch June-Lavender.
21st June 2022

wendy frost

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Pleased to see she is a good witch - A lovely composed still life , and lavinder monotones !
June 21st, 2022  
