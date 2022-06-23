Sign up
Photo 2196
5 Red Arrows
Not very exciting but I was pleased to get a shot taken from my doorstep of the Red Arrows as they went over my house this morning . I had my camera ready as they flew from Norfolk to Northamptonshire
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
Tags
planes
,
red-arrows
Bill
Always a pleasure to watch. Such skill and dedication.
June 23rd, 2022
