Missing You. by wendyfrost
Photo 2198

Missing You.

Love is a bond death cannot part
Gone from my arms
But still held in my Heart.
Missing you everyday My Darling.

I lost my Dearest Hubby Mick two years ago today.






27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
602% complete

Casablanca ace
❤️❤️❤️ Blessings on you today, dear Wendy, and much much love. I hope your memories can bring you some comfort. Such a beautiful and romantic image.
June 27th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
So sorry for your loss. This is a beautiful tribute to him and to your partnership.
June 27th, 2022  
julia ace
A beautiful image and verse to remember him by..
June 27th, 2022  
