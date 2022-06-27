Sign up
Missing You.
Love is a bond death cannot part
Gone from my arms
But still held in my Heart.
Missing you everyday My Darling.
I lost my Dearest Hubby Mick two years ago today.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
Casablanca
ace
❤️❤️❤️ Blessings on you today, dear Wendy, and much much love. I hope your memories can bring you some comfort. Such a beautiful and romantic image.
June 27th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
So sorry for your loss. This is a beautiful tribute to him and to your partnership.
June 27th, 2022
julia
ace
A beautiful image and verse to remember him by..
June 27th, 2022
