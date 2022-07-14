Filming The weather.

No.14 - Behind the Scenes - for July Challenge Make 30 photos.

Today my daughter and son-in-law took me out for the day. We had a lovely visit to Anglesey Abbey near Cambridge the weather was just right and plenty of photo opportunities as we found our way around.

I spied this group with the big camera and took a few candid shots and then decided to approach them for a closer one and to ask what they were filming.. It appears they were filming the effects from the dry weather and the effect it was having on the enviroment . Look at the leaves turning brown on the horse chestnut tree and so early in the season.

Afterwards i thought it would be useful for todays photo behind the scenes.