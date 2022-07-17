Sign up
Photo 2215
The Grand House that stands in the grounds of Anglesey abbey with the statue of George and the Dragon in front of the middle top window as seen in yesterdays photo .
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
14th July 2022 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
house
,
statue
,
abby
,
anglesey
,
wnidows
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous architectural details in this great shot
July 18th, 2022
