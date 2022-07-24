Sign up
Photo 2222
Hot Hot Hot .
Gazenias caught my eye in the garden centrer with such very hot colours for a summer display.
24th July 2022
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
bright
,
daisy
,
daisies
,
gazenia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They are so pepper-red-hot in colour - beautifully captured - great detail and clarity ! fav
July 24th, 2022
