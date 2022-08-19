My "Venus" Fly Trap.

My Flickr photo for today - Things with Teeth.



I bought a Birthday present of a Venus Fly Trap plant for my Grandson recently but I had to look after it for a couple of weeks as he was on holiday. I quite enjoyed caring and keeping it in swamp conditions and missed it when it had gone so last week I bought myself one but the only problem was no rain water ! Luckily it did rain recently I have been able to fill several containers which should last for a while. I was very surprised to find a crane fly had been trapped after only a few days. If you are wondering I have named her Venus haha.