Photo 2252
In a Galaxy Far Far Away.
Saturdays Flickr Theme was - Oil on Water.
I only had a small bottle of chilli flavoured oil hence the floating orange colour droplets.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
2
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3496
photos
93
followers
51
following
616% complete
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th August 2022 12:37pm
water
,
colours
,
orange
,
stars
,
oil
,
galaxy
,
oil-on-water
Bill
ace
Lovely colours.
August 27th, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
Nicely done! Good use of what was at hand.
August 27th, 2022
