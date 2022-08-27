Previous
In a Galaxy Far Far Away. by wendyfrost
Photo 2252

In a Galaxy Far Far Away.

Saturdays Flickr Theme was - Oil on Water.
I only had a small bottle of chilli flavoured oil hence the floating orange colour droplets.
wendy frost

Bill ace
Lovely colours.
August 27th, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
Nicely done! Good use of what was at hand.
August 27th, 2022  
