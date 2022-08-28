Previous
Next
African Violet. by wendyfrost
Photo 2254

African Violet.

An Impulse buy at the garden centre last week.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
617% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
These are so pretty. My grandmother always had those, so they always remind me of her.
August 28th, 2022  
Bill ace
Lovely colouring.
August 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise