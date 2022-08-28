Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2254
African Violet.
An Impulse buy at the garden centre last week.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3498
photos
93
followers
51
following
617% complete
View this month »
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
28th August 2022 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
purple
,
flower
,
violet
,
african-violet
Shutterbug
ace
These are so pretty. My grandmother always had those, so they always remind me of her.
August 28th, 2022
Bill
ace
Lovely colouring.
August 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close