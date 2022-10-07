Campanulas in a pinholder.

My entry for todays Flickr theme ...Combination of soft and sharp.

Pinholders are not used much nowadays in floristry with the introduction of Oasis foam which absorbs water and holds flowers in place. They are still quite popular in Japanese arrangements where only a few flowers and foliage is used.

Sorry I have not been commenting so much this week I have had several falls and twisted my body up a few times including my wrists and arm when I try and save myself. Resulting in bruising and aches and pains everywhere and not able to sit and use the keyboard for long.