Photo 2284
Rusty Sprocket.
My photo for todays flickr theme - Rust.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
2
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
14th October 2022 11:32am
Tags
rust
,
metal
,
sprocket
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav - super shapes, colours and rust. the colour tones of the rust are amazing !
October 14th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Ee, that is so tactile!
October 14th, 2022
