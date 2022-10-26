Previous
Deer Watching. by wendyfrost
Photo 2293

Deer Watching.

Whilst visiting Burghley park we stopped to chat to this Gentleman sitting on the bench he said Chris is his name and he often came here to walk and sit and watch the deer.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

wendy frost

Dawn ace
A nice candid and lovely tranquil scene
October 26th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great candid
October 26th, 2022  
Bill ace
Lovely picture.
October 26th, 2022  
