Photo 2293
Deer Watching.
Whilst visiting Burghley park we stopped to chat to this Gentleman sitting on the bench he said Chris is his name and he often came here to walk and sit and watch the deer.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Dawn
ace
A nice candid and lovely tranquil scene
October 26th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great candid
October 26th, 2022
Bill
ace
Lovely picture.
October 26th, 2022
