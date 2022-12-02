Previous
Snow is Falling. by wendyfrost
Photo 2323

Snow is Falling.

Stag photo taken at Burghley in October and how lucky I was as snow fell as I took it making a seasonal image for December. haha
Happy 80th Birthday to @Beryl . Have a Wonderful Day.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

wendy frost

JackieR ace
Oh truly wonderful and so majestic
December 5th, 2022  
Rosie Kind ace
Wow that's fantastic and an instant Fav. It would make a lovely Christmas card.
December 5th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
That is simply beautiful, instant fav
December 5th, 2022  
