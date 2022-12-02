Sign up
Photo 2323
Snow is Falling.
Stag photo taken at Burghley in October and how lucky I was as snow fell as I took it making a seasonal image for December. haha
Happy 80th Birthday to
@Beryl
. Have a Wonderful Day.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
3
3
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3581
photos
96
followers
49
following
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th October 2022 1:41pm
snow
,
winter
,
animal
,
deer
,
stag
JackieR
ace
Oh truly wonderful and so majestic
December 5th, 2022
Rosie Kind
ace
Wow that's fantastic and an instant Fav. It would make a lovely Christmas card.
December 5th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
That is simply beautiful, instant fav
December 5th, 2022
