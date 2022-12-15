Previous
Poinsettia Fairy. by wendyfrost
Photo 2327

Poinsettia Fairy.

A still life with the Christmas Poinsettia Fairy doing her magic for me - a hot chocolate with marshmallows and a candy cane. A double fan in the background I crafted from a book page .
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

wendy frost

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Pretty as always ❤️🎄
December 16th, 2022  
