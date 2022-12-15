Sign up
Photo 2327
Poinsettia Fairy.
A still life with the Christmas Poinsettia Fairy doing her magic for me - a hot chocolate with marshmallows and a candy cane. A double fan in the background I crafted from a book page .
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
5
1
2
365
Canon EOS 700D
15th December 2022 8:24pm
Tags
mug
,
stars
,
fairy
,
marshmallows
,
papercraft
,
poinsettia
Casablanca
ace
Pretty as always ❤️🎄
December 16th, 2022
