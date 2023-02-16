Sign up
Photo 2347
Lavender Seed Heads.
My lavender in the garden needs a good trim to enable more flowers this year . I think it looks quite pretty with just the grey empty seed heads.
16th February 2023
16th Feb 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
Views
2
365
DMC-TZ80
21st February 2023 2:47pm
dead
lavender
grey
seeds
