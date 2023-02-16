Previous
Lavender Seed Heads. by wendyfrost
Lavender Seed Heads.

My lavender in the garden needs a good trim to enable more flowers this year . I think it looks quite pretty with just the grey empty seed heads.
16th February 2023 16th Feb 23

