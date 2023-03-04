Previous
Another Hellebore. by wendyfrost
Another Hellebore.

I love all hellebores there are so many varieties nowadays and I always say ooh or arhh whenever I see them. These darker ones caught my eye this week.
wendy frost

Beryl Lloyd ace
How beautiful - love the dark colour of the petals and the bright yellow of the stamens! fav
March 5th, 2023  
