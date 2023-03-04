Sign up
Photo 2359
Another Hellebore.
I love all hellebores there are so many varieties nowadays and I always say ooh or arhh whenever I see them. These darker ones caught my eye this week.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. I start my 9th year here on...
3617
photos
93
followers
47
following
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
Tags
dark
,
flower
,
hellebore
,
mauve
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How beautiful - love the dark colour of the petals and the bright yellow of the stamens! fav
March 5th, 2023
