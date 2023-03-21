Sign up
Photo 2372
The Rose.
A rose from my Mothers Day flowers and the title reminds me of a favourite song - The Rose by Bette Midler and also Westlife.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
4
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. I start my 9th year here on...
3630
photos
91
followers
46
following
649% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
21st March 2023 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
rose
Mallory
ace
Such beautiful and delicate details!
March 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful rose , great close-up and nicely framed!
March 22nd, 2023
Kissukka
Beautiful!
March 22nd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
I love that song too and the rose is just beautiful
March 22nd, 2023
