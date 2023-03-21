Previous
Next
The Rose. by wendyfrost
Photo 2372

The Rose.

A rose from my Mothers Day flowers and the title reminds me of a favourite song - The Rose by Bette Midler and also Westlife.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. I start my 9th year here on...
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Such beautiful and delicate details!
March 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful rose , great close-up and nicely framed!
March 22nd, 2023  
Kissukka
Beautiful!
March 22nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
I love that song too and the rose is just beautiful
March 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise