Previous
Next
The Love Plant. by wendyfrost
Photo 2373

The Love Plant.

My Oxalis Triangularis is doing well again aka as The Love Plant. Every so often it goes to sleep for a few weeks and then wakes up again with its tiny pretty flowers and lovely bronze foliage that look like butterflies .
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. I start my 9th year here on...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise