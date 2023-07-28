Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2447
Paige the Hedgehog.
My entry for Flickr theme today - Made of Paper.
Paige was a gift from a friend quite a few years ago.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3705
photos
85
followers
46
following
670% complete
View this month »
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ55
Taken
9th September 2015 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
paper
,
hedgehog
,
paige
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a sweet capture - love it, but I had to try to read the text in each book !!!! fav
July 28th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love the setup that includes Paige. Terrific comp.
July 28th, 2023
Vesna
Cute girl!
July 28th, 2023
Agnes
ace
This picture is fantastic
July 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close