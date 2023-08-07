Sign up
Photo 2454
Purple Petals.
Taken at the garden Centre.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
4
2
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3713
photos
85
followers
46
following
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
8th August 2023 2:31pm
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
hydrangea
Bill
ace
Lovely colouring.
August 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
August 9th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning!
August 9th, 2023
Heather
ace
This is really beautiful, Wendy! I love all that purple filling your frame, and I really like your double frame as well! Big fav for this!
August 9th, 2023
