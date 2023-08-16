Sign up
Previous
Photo 2462
Wild Seed Heads.
Found these Queen Anne's Lace seed heads on my walk to the wild-side so pretty with the star shaped dead flowers curling inwards.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
3
2
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th August 2023 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seeds
,
wild
,
seed-head
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully captured - great focus and dof . and love the ball of seedheads maturing from the green to gold! fav
August 17th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
August 17th, 2023
Delboy79
ace
Nice
August 17th, 2023
