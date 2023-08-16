Previous
Wild Seed Heads. by wendyfrost
Wild Seed Heads.

Found these Queen Anne's Lace seed heads on my walk to the wild-side so pretty with the star shaped dead flowers curling inwards.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

wendy frost

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully captured - great focus and dof . and love the ball of seedheads maturing from the green to gold! fav
August 17th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
August 17th, 2023  
Delboy79 ace
Nice
August 17th, 2023  
