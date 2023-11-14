Previous
Lunch at the Granary. by wendyfrost
Photo 2495

Lunch at the Granary.

I took my daughter out for a lunch today to thank her for all she does for me and to celebrate her recent Birthday. As you can see it wasn't busy but they were still very slow serving .
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

wendy frost

