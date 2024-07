Pink Perfection

I saw these beauties in the garden centre but managed to refrain from buying any. I never thought to see see what their name was.

Trying to catch up on Pippa's Pink week as I haven't been out for a while and then I forgot my camera but used my phone instead.

Pleased to say that Pippa is home at last after 4 weeks in Addenbrooks and then a further stay in a hospital closer to home .