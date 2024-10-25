Sign up
Previous
Photo 2644
Pumpkins
A flying visit to the garden centre and nice to see the Halloween displays of Pumpkins and decorations.
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
4
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3903
photos
83
followers
39
following
724% complete
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
25th October 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
halloween
,
october
,
pumpkins
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This is so "Halloween"- such a lovely use and display of pumpkin and plants! - - makes me want to visit a Garden Centre too!!
October 26th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this festive display
October 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lovely looking display. Not into Halloween but I do love the colour and shape of pumpkins and I love making pumpkin soup!
October 26th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Delightful
October 26th, 2024
