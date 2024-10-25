Previous
Pumpkins by wendyfrost
Photo 2644

Pumpkins

A flying visit to the garden centre and nice to see the Halloween displays of Pumpkins and decorations.
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
This is so "Halloween"- such a lovely use and display of pumpkin and plants! - - makes me want to visit a Garden Centre too!!
October 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this festive display
October 26th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely looking display. Not into Halloween but I do love the colour and shape of pumpkins and I love making pumpkin soup!
October 26th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful
October 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise