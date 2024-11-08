Sign up
Photo 2647
Window.
For the One Week Only Challenge .
Seen when visiting a a stately home a few years ago.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022.
3907
photos
83
followers
40
following
725% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
14th July 2022 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
glass
,
patterns
,
pane
,
owo-7
Agnes
ace
The gothic style is beautiful
November 11th, 2024
