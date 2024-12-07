Previous
Pink Poinsettias
Pink Poinsettias .

I managed to get out to the local garden centre today with my daughter for a coffee and a browse. It was lovely to look around at the large displays of decorations and plants.
7th December 2024

wendy frost

