Previous
Photo 2653
Happy New Year.
HAPPY NEW YEAR to all my 365 friends and wishing you good health and happiness throughout 2025.
( Using an old photo as my computer is still poorly.)
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
2
2
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3912
photos
81
followers
38
following
726% complete
View this month »
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
28th December 2020 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
three
,
cold
,
snowman
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful. Happy new year and hope your poorly computer recovers soon!
January 1st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Cute. I love the soft edge and framing.
January 1st, 2025
