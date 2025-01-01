Previous
Happy New Year. by wendyfrost
Photo 2653

Happy New Year.

HAPPY NEW YEAR to all my 365 friends and wishing you good health and happiness throughout 2025.
( Using an old photo as my computer is still poorly.)
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022.
726% complete

Casablanca ace
Beautiful. Happy new year and hope your poorly computer recovers soon!
January 1st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Cute. I love the soft edge and framing.
January 1st, 2025  
