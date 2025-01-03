Sign up
Photo 2655
Red and Silver.
A flower capture taken a few years ago looking wintery against the silver foliage.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
1
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3915
photos
82
followers
36
following
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
17th January 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
red
,
flower
,
daisy
,
gerbera
Agnes
ace
Wow, what beautiful
January 18th, 2025
