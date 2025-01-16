Sign up
Photo 2656
Rosy Apples
Taken in my first year on 365. Hope to be adding up to date photos very soon with my new computer it seems my windows 10 will soon be obsolete later this year.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
1
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3917
photos
82
followers
36
following
728% complete
View this month »
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ8
Taken
1st December 2014 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
leaves
,
apples
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely still life Wendy - and good luck with your new laptop - hope we shall see a lot more of you here again soon !
January 20th, 2025
