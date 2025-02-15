Sign up
Photo 2667
Photo 2667
A Cold and Frosty Morning.
Another photo from the past .
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
0
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3926
photos
83
followers
36
following
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
22nd January 2017 12:16pm
winter
,
pink
,
heart
,
cold
,
figure
,
frost
,
icy
