Previous
Photo 2668
E for Egg .
For todays Flickr entry beginning with an E.
Many years ago I attended Egg decorating classes at tech. collage this egg is one from then amongst many more I altered.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3927
photos
83
followers
36
following
3rd April 2015 4:30pm
eggs
easter
pansy
Casablanca
ace
Wow! Amazing decorations.
February 22nd, 2025
