Winter Butterfly by wendyfrost
Winter Butterfly

Early March and on a day the sun was shining I saw a few butterflies fluttering around my garden. This wasn't a very good photo but it was the best of the bunch then I noticed poor brave butterfly had very damaged wings.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

wendy frost

Casablanca ace
Wow, early indeed.
March 16th, 2025  
