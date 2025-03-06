Sign up
Photo 2670
Winter Butterfly
Early March and on a day the sun was shining I saw a few butterflies fluttering around my garden. This wasn't a very good photo but it was the best of the bunch then I noticed poor brave butterfly had very damaged wings.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3932
photos
83
followers
36
following
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
6th March 2025 2:30pm
Tags
flower
,
insect
,
butterfly
Casablanca
ace
Wow, early indeed.
March 16th, 2025
