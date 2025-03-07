Sign up
Photo 2671
Frog Post.
A view over the lake on a cold winters day a few years ago .I loved the frog carving on the post.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
3
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3932
photos
83
followers
36
following
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
Views
2
3
365
DMC-TZ80
21st December 2020 1:40pm
winter
scene
frog
countryside
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That's a fun discovery! And that's the perfect location for it too. Good shot!
March 16th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
That frog is really cool
March 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture
March 16th, 2025
