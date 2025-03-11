Sign up
Photo 2671
A Winter Beauty.
A great selection of Hellebores at the garden centre they seem to have a vast variety of colours nowadays.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
wendy frost
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
10th March 2025 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
hellebore
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture. I love the focus.
March 15th, 2025
