193 / 365
Hearts and Flowers
For my February's Month of Hearts.
Trying to catch up.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3321
photos
95
followers
49
following
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
7th March 2022 3:24pm
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
hearts
,
hellebore
,
wmh22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply gorgeous ! Love the delicate transitions from cream to pale pink with the hellebore adding a little punch of colour . A wonderful still life Wendy ! fav
March 13th, 2022
