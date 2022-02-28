Previous
Next
Love You To Pieces . by wendyfrost
195 / 365

Love You To Pieces .

My bargain Belgium chocolate heart reduced to £2 50
from £10 00 and filled with Indulgent raspberry truffles it came complete with a wooden mallet to smash it to pieces
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise