3 - Kitchen . by wendyfrost
3 - Kitchen .

Things in my kitchen for July Challenge - Make 30 Photos.
I love a Sunday roast dinner with lamb and mint sauce.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

wendy frost

Rosie Kind ace
Yes so do I and this is a great image to show for it
July 3rd, 2022  
Judith Johnson
This is wonderful. We are having lamb and mint sauce today too!
July 3rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful - just tickling my taste-buds !! and I love your pottery lamb ! fav
July 3rd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Just love this. Made me smile out loud!
July 3rd, 2022  
