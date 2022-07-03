Sign up
201 / 365
3 - Kitchen .
Things in my kitchen for July Challenge - Make 30 Photos.
I love a Sunday roast dinner with lamb and mint sauce.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
4
4
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
3425
photos
94
followers
51
following
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
2198
2199
2200
2201
200
2202
2203
201
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Themes
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
3rd July 2022 2:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
kitchen
,
board
,
sheep
,
mint
,
olive-oil
,
lamb.
,
make-30-2022
,
biscuit-tin
Rosie Kind
ace
Yes so do I and this is a great image to show for it
July 3rd, 2022
Judith Johnson
This is wonderful. We are having lamb and mint sauce today too!
July 3rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful - just tickling my taste-buds !! and I love your pottery lamb ! fav
July 3rd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Just love this. Made me smile out loud!
July 3rd, 2022
