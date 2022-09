Egg Ham and Chips.

July challenge. No 3 Make- 30- photos. Food



We sat at a table outside for our lunch at Barnsdale and I really fancied ham egg and chips as I hadn't had them for such a long time. Followed afterwards with a slice of orange and apricot cake and a nice pot of tea. Whilst we were sitting there a pretty little robin came to see us to look for a few crumbs.