208 / 365
Ant Shadow .
No11. Shadows - for July Challenge- Make-30- Photos .
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3438
photos
95
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
11th July 2022 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
colours
,
ant
,
metal
,
make-30-2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! this certainly makes me smile on this hot sultry day !! - Great shadows ! fav
July 11th, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
What a fun little creation—and it makes a fabulous shadow!
July 11th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
I love him ❤️❤️❤️
July 11th, 2022
