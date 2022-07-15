Previous
Next
Sunny - Pattern . by wendyfrost
212 / 365

Sunny - Pattern .

No15. Pattern - for Make 30 Photos

I love this pattern of the sun cut into the leather on the flap of my daughter's bag. Luckily she visited me this morning and I was able to get a shot for patterns .
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise