Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
212 / 365
Sunny - Pattern .
No15. Pattern - for Make 30 Photos
I love this pattern of the sun cut into the leather on the flap of my daughter's bag. Luckily she visited me this morning and I was able to get a shot for patterns .
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3447
photos
95
followers
51
following
58% complete
View this month »
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Latest from all albums
2211
209
210
211
2212
212
2213
2214
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Themes
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
17th July 2022 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
leather
,
sun
,
orange
,
pattern
,
bag
,
brown
,
make-30-2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close