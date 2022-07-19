Previous
Next
Self Portrait. by wendyfrost
216 / 365

Self Portrait.

No. 19 - Self Portrait for Make-30-photos .

I hate my own selfies but have managed to edit and disguise this one into a globe .
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful self image - love the softness created in the edit and globe - you have excelled here Wendy - fav
July 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise