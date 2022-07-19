Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
216 / 365
Self Portrait.
No. 19 - Self Portrait for Make-30-photos .
I hate my own selfies but have managed to edit and disguise this one into a globe .
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3454
photos
95
followers
51
following
59% complete
View this month »
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Latest from all albums
213
2214
2215
214
215
2216
2217
216
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
20th January 2022 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
globe
,
selfie
,
make-30-2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful self image - love the softness created in the edit and globe - you have excelled here Wendy - fav
July 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close