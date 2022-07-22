Sign up
218 / 365
On My Hand.
No. 20 for July challenge - Hands .
Taken a couple of years ago my little Granddaughter was thrilled to have a ladybird land on her hand.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
0
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3459
photos
95
followers
51
following
59% complete
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
215
2217
216
2218
217
2219
218
2220
Views
9
Album
Themes
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
23rd April 2021 2:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
fingers
,
hands
,
insect
,
ladybird
,
make-30-2022
