Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
220 / 365
On the Rooftop.
No. 25 Textures for Make -30-Photos .
Today was fairly free and I decided I would have the afternoon catching up on 365 but my desktop didn' t want to play with me. Hopefully I have managed to sort it out my fingers are crossed.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3463
photos
96
followers
51
following
60% complete
View this month »
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Latest from all albums
2219
217
2220
218
2221
219
2222
220
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Themes
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
14th July 2022 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
three
,
roof
,
textures
,
chimney
,
tiles
,
make-30-2022
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting of all those different textures together.
July 26th, 2022
Bill
ace
Lovely colours in the bricks.
July 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close