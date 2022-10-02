Sign up
Pink Candle .
For Pink October - Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
wendy frost
@wendyfrost
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
3rd October 2022 4:06pm
Tags
candle
,
flowers
,
pink
,
lace
,
breast-cancer
,
pink-october
summerfield
ace
this is so elegantly pretty, wendy. your creativity is enviable. you might want to enter it for the composite challenge. this is truly 'aces'!
October 3rd, 2022
