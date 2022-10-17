Previous
Tree Monster. by wendyfrost
Tree Monster.

I am not sure what happened but I had an image of oil and water one minute and then a tree monster with eyes when I faffed with it. Thought I would save it for my two weeks of Halloween images I am planning to do.
Vesna
Impressive!
October 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow! - not your usual style Wendy - but such a wonderful monstrosity, colour tones, overlays, and a haunting stare!!! Big fav !
October 22nd, 2022  
