Even dried flowers can be beautiful by wendystout
79 / 365

Even dried flowers can be beautiful

Had to go back into the attic to dig out my fairy lights after reading how to create the bokeh effect indoors… had to polish up my hob too… this photography lark is getting serious 🤣🤣
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Absolutely amazing!
March 20th, 2023  
Beautiful!
March 20th, 2023  
@pompadoorphotography Thankyou it means a lot 😊
March 20th, 2023  
@ankers70 Thanks 😊
March 20th, 2023  
