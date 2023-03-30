Previous
Flying high by wendystout
89 / 365

Flying high

No filters required….. can’t believe how beautiful the blues are… this guy was awesome at surfing with his kite I watched him for ages… the picture doesn’t really do him justice 😎
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Wendy Stout

Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
JackieR ace
Fabulous capture Wendy! And all those tones of blue
March 30th, 2023  
Wendy Stout ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks Jackie it wasn’t the clearest as it was on my phone… I thought he’d have gone if I’d gone back to the room for my camera 🤣🤣
March 30th, 2023  
